Vedèt Foutbòl Ameriken Pulisic Ale Lopital pou yon Blesi nan Vant

Vedèt foutbòl Ameriken Christian Publisic ale lopital pou resevwa swen pou yon blesi li soufri nan vant apre li te fin make gòl ki pèmèt Etazini genyen match li kon Iran 1-0.
Yon pòt pawòl Federasyon Foutbòl Etazini di chèn televizyon spotif ESPN ak FOX Sports ke Pulisic al lopital pou sibi egzamen.
Jwè vedèt seleksyon nasyonal Etazini an te blese apre li te make yon gòl ak tèt li nan 38èm minit la. Apre sa li te fè kolizyon ak gadyen bi Iranyen an, Alireza Beiranvand. Pulisic te kouche atè pandan plizyè minit e li te redi pou tounen sou teren an.
Se Brenden Aaronson ki te ranplase Pulisic nan match la. Pulisic make 22 gol e li jwe nan 55 match entènasyonal.
Etazini te defann gòl li a nan dezyèm mitan an kont tout tantativ Iran te fè pou egaliza skò a. Te gen 9 minit tan siplemantè.
Etazini pral jwe kont Peyi Ba ki ap mennen Gwoup A a, Samdi.