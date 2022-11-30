Neymar Kontinye Resevwa Swen pou Cheviy li nan yon Pisin

Vedèt Brezilyen Neymar ap resevwa swen pou cheviy li ki blese nan yon pisin kote lap eseye reprann ni a tan pou jwe ankò nan Mondyal la.
Neymar kontinye fiziyo-terapi li nan pisin ekip Brezilyen an ansanm ak Danilo ki blese do li.
Dapre nouvèl yo, mesye yo tap kouri epi fè lòt egzèsis nan pisin nan.
Neymar Danilo ak Alex Sandro pat disponib pou dènye match seleksyon Brezilyen an kont Kameroun Vandredi.
Neymar ak Danilo te blese nan match Brezil te ranpòte sou Sèbi 2-0 semèn pase a.
Yo te rate match kont La Swis la kote yo ranpòte la viktwa 1-0 Lendi.
Alex Sandro limenm te blese hanch goch li nan match Swis la.