Prens William d Angletè Vle Anpeche Pale Anpil sou Rasism Lakay li Gen Move Konsekans sou Vizit li nan Boston

Palè Kensington an Angletè, kote Prens William abite deklare "pa gen okenn plas nan sosyete nou pou rasism". Prens la, ki se eritye twon Britanik la ap eseye diminye gwo pale anpil ki genyen an Angletè pa rapo ak move tretman marèn ni vizavi yon militan nwa ki tap chache defann dwa moun ki sibi abi pandan yap travay lakay moun.
Dam Susan Hussey bay demisyon ni Mèkredi kom manm onorè domisil wayal la apre dirijan yon refij pou fanm nan ès Lond deklare Hussey, ki gen 83 zan te mande'l plizyè fwa ki kote li soti vreman vre - paske li pat kwè li lè li te di'l se moun peyi Angletè li ye.
Konvèsasyon an dewoule nan Palè Buckingham nan pandan yon resepsyon pou moun kap travay pou mete fen nan abi fanm ap sibi lakay yo.
Yon pot pawol palè a di komantè sa yo pa akseptab e ke "se yon bon bagay ke moun an kestyon an demisyonen tou suit."