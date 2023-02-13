Mahomes, Chiefs Bat Eagles 38-35 nan Super Bowl la

Patrick Mahomes reponn a lapèl lè ekip Kansas City Chiefs te pi bzwen l pou ranpòte yon lòt comeback nan Super Bowl la - chanpyona foutbòl zepòl kare a.
Mahomes, ki tap jwe malgre yon blesi nan cheviy, akonpli 2 pas ki rezilte nan touchdown nan 4em peryòd match la. Li te menm jwenn mwayen pou l kouri pou bay ekip li yon pi bon pozisyon - e se konsa jwè Harrison Butker te make yon "field goal" 8 segond anvan fen match la pou bay Chief yo yon viktwa 38 a 35 sou Philadelphia Eagles Dimanch swa.
Chiefs yo pran dezyem tit chanpyona NFL yo (National Football League) nan 2 zan, e Mahomes ranpòte pri MVP NFL la - jwe pi valab la ak dezyem MVP Super Bowl li.
Mahomes ak jwe Jalen Hurts te ranpote anpil sikse nan premye match Super Bowl kote yo te jwe ansanm kote se 2 kwatèbak nwa ki tap dirije ekip yo.
Sepandan se Mahomes ki te pran devan nan dezyèm mitan an apre li te re-blese cheviy dwat li.