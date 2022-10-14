Bato Gad Kòt Etazini 'Northland' Ap Fè Patwouy Andeyò Pòtoprens

Bato Gad Kòt Etazini 'Northland' ap fè patwouy nan lanmè Potoprens.
Gad Kòt la pibliye yon foto bato a sou kont ofisyèl Twitter li a @USCGSoutheast, kote li fè konnen patwouy sa a ap fèt sou deman gouvènman Ayisyen e an kowòdinasyon ak Anbasad Etazini an Ayiti epi Depatman d Eta a.
Pandan yon rankont ak jounalis ki fè repòtaj sou Ayiti, yon wo responsab Lamezonblanch te konfime nouvèl sa a pou VOA. Li di nou gen 2 bato k ap fè patwouy nan lanmè Ayiti nan kad sa a.
Nan yon lòt tweet, Gad Kòt Etazini di lap fè patwouy tou pre Pò Lafito, tèminal petwòl Varreux ak Thor epi pò APN nan.