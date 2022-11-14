Yon Bonm Sote e Touye 6 Moun nan Istanboul

Yon bonm sote nan yon katye kote anpil pyeton tap monte desann anba lavil Istanboul Dimanch. Dapre otorite yo, 6 moun mouri, e dè douzèn lot blese.
Moun te panike epi pran kouri apre bonm nan te sote. Gen lot kite pran abi nan kafe ak magazen nan zoun nan.
Sekouris yo te kouri al sou sèn nan nan Avni Istiklal. Riyèl sa a popilè e li chaje ak magazen ak restoran. Li debouche sou plas ikonik ki rele Plas Taksim nan.
Prezidan Turk la, Recep Tayyip Erdogan deklare bonm nan se yon "atak yon trèt komèt" e li di li pral pini responsab yo. Prezidan an pa di kiyès ki lanse atak la men li di ke li gen "odè yon atak teworis" san li pa ofri okenn detay.
Dènye fwa La Tiki te fè fas ak atak ak bonm teworis sete ant 2015 ak 2017.