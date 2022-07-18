Accessibility links

The Chainsmokers pral Pèfòme nan Pwent Lespas

Foto Achiv: The Chain Smokers nan yon sware Maxin Big Game nan Los Angeles, Kalifoni, 11 Fevriye 2022.

Youn nan dènye hit gwoup The Chainsmokers la se "High" kivledi wo e yo espere fè pawòl sa yo tounen reyalite.

Atis ki fòme duyo a, Drew Taggart epi Alex Pall siyen yon kontra pou antre nan yon kapsul presirize ki tache ak yon balon stratosferik nan kèk ane, pou yo pefòme 32 kilomèt sou tèt planèt tè a.

Sa taka fè Taggart ak Pall tounen premye atis mizikal ki janm pèfòme nan pwent l'espas, dapre Ryan Hartman, direktè egzekitif World View.

World View se yon konpayi tourism spasyal. Direktè a te pale ak Associated Press. World View di The Chainsmokers pral abò youn pami premye vòl konpayi a ki fikse pou ane 2024.

