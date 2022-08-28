Seremoni Remiz Pri Videyo MTV yo, VMAs Pral Rann Omaj a kèk Pami Pi Gwo Atis yo

Seremoni remiz pri Videyo Mizikal MTV yo ap dewoule Dimanch ak patisipasyon kèk nan pi gwo atis yo. Yo tout ap fè konpetisyon pou twofe "Moun Lalin" rezo televizyon mizikal la.
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow ak Kendrick Lamar egal ego ak 7 nominasyon yo chak pou pri.
Harlos ak Lil Nas X te kolabore sou "Industry Baby" e sa te ba yo anpil nominasyon epi mete yo nan konpetisyon pou atis ane a ansanm ak Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles epi Lizzo.
VMAs yo ap dewoule nan Sant Prudential la nan Newark nan eta New Jèrze. Seremoni televize a ap tanmen a 8 hè lè Washington ak Potoprens.
Harlow se non sèlman yon atis ki gen nominasyon, men li pral pote kole ak LL Cool J, ak Nicki Minaj pou anime spektak la.