Meksik depòte 81 imigran ayisyen ki t ap viv nan peyi a san dokiman legal, dapre jounal El sol de Mexico. Otorite yo t ap chache depote 116 imigran yo te arete sou fwontyè a; men anile plan depòtasyon an pou yon pati nan gwoup la apre imigran yo te kòmanse fè dezòd abò avyon an ki te deja kite ayeropò Tapachula a nan eta Chiapas.

Se konsa avyon an te retounen sou pis la. Otorite Meksiken yo fè konnen yo te pran desizyon pou depòte imigran ayisyen sa yo an akò ak gouvènman ayisyen an e nan respè nòm ak pwosedi imigrasyon.

10 polisye te blese nan moman yo t ap chache mete men sou yon group imigran ayisyen ki t ap eseye chape poul yo.