Men Kiyes Ki Ranpote Nominasyon pou Pri Oscar

Men film ak moun ki ranpote nominasyon pou 94em Pri Academy yo (Oscars), ke yo anonse Madi. Yo va anonse loreya nan kategori sa yo pandan yon seremoni remiz pri 27 Mas nan vil Los Angeles.



Meye Film: "Belfast"; "CODA"; "Don't Look Up"; "Drive My Car"; "Dune"; "King Richard"; "Licorice Pizza"; "Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "West Side Story."



Meye Aktris: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"; Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"; Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"; Kristen Stewart, "Spencer."



Meye Akte: Will Smith, "King Richard"; Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"; Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"; Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … Boom!"



Meye Sineyas: Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"; Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"; Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"; Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car."



Teks Sinema Orijinal: "Licorice Pizza"; "Belfast"; "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard"; "The Worst Person in the World."



Adaptasyon Teks Sinema: "The Power of the Dog"; "The Lost Daughter"; "CODA"; "Dune"; "Drive My Car."



Meye Segon Wol Maskilen: Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"; Troy Kotsur, "CODA"; Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"; Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"; J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos."



Meye Segon Wol Feminen: Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"; Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"; Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"; Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"; Judi Dench, "Belfast."



Sinematografi: "Dune"; "Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "The Tragedy of Macbeth"; "West Side Story."



Kostim: "Cruella"; "Cyrano"; "Dune"; "Nightmare Alley"; "West Side Story."



Montaj: "Don't Look Up"; "Dune"; "King Richard"; "tick, tick ... BOOM!"; "The Power of the Dog."



Dokimante: "Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"; "Flee"; "Attica"; "Ascension"; "Writing With Fire."



Chanson Orijinal: "Be Alive" from "King Richard," music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Down to Joy" from "Belfast," music and lyric by Van Morrison; "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell ; "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," music and lyric by Diane Warren.



Meye Film Entenasyonal: "Drive My Car," Japan; "Flee," Denmark; "The Hand of God," Italy; "The Worst Person in the World," Norway; "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," Bhutan.



Film Anime: "Encanto"; "Flee"; "Luca"; "The Mitchells vs. the Machines"; "Raya and the Last Dragon."



Film Kout Anime: "Affairs of the Art"; "Bestia"; "Boxballet"; "Robin Robin"; "The Windshield Wiper."



Mizik Orijinal: "Don't Look Up"; "Dune"; "Encanto"; "Parallel Mothers"; "The Power of the Dog."



Film Aksyon Kout: "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"; "The Dress"; "The Long Goodbye"; "On My Mind"; "Please Hold."



Dokimante Kout: "Audible"; "Lead Me Home"; "The Queen of Basketball"; "Three Songs for Benazir"; "When We Were Bullies."



Desen Pwodiksyon : "Dune"; "Nightmare Alley"; "The Power of the Dog"; "The Tragedy of Macbeth"; "West Side Story."



Makiyaj ak Kwafi: "Coming 2 America"; "Cruella"; "Dune"; "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"; "House of Gucci."



Son: "Belfast"; "Dune"; "No Time to Die"; "The Power of the Dog"; "West Side Story."



Efe Vizyel: "Dune"; "Free Guy"; "No Time to Die"; "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"; "Spider-Man: No Way Home."