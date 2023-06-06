Jeremi : Omwen 3 Moun Mouri nan Yon Tranblemanntè ak Yon Pwisans 4.9 Sou Echèl Richter

Yon tranblemanntè ak yon pwisans 4.9 sou echèl Ritchter frape vil Jeremi ki nan sidwès peyi dAyiti.
Dapre ajans jeyolojik yo, episant sekous la twouvel sou yon distanas 14 kilomèt nan nodwès Jeremi.
Otorite Ayisyen yo di omwen 3 moun mouri, e plizyè lòt blese.
Dapre Ajans Jeyolojik Etazini an sekous la te frape rejyon an byen bonè jodi Madi a.
Yon responsab pwoteksyon sivil di Associated Press(AP) yo jwenn plizyè viktim anba debri yon kay ki kraze kote sekouris yo tap chache moun ki pa mouri.
Kek enfomasyon pou repotaj sa a soti nan Associated Press