Festival Sinema Cannes nan Tanmen

Nan vil Cannes, ki sitye sou Kot Azur peyi La Frans, yo woule tapi wouj la anko jodia, pou 76em Festival Sinema Cannes nan.

Festival la ap demare ak film dramatik ki gen pou wè ak peryod kote Wa Louis 15 te dirije la Frans. Film nan rele Jeanne du Barry e li gen kom vedèt Johnny Depp.

Festival Cannes nan ap dewoule nan moman sendika travay yo ap pwoteste. Manifestasyon souke peyi la Frans pandan mwa ki pase yo akoz yon chanjman nan laj pansyon an. Gen manifestasyon ki sipoze dewoule pandan festival la men pa two pre lye kote lap dewoule a.

Pandansetan, dramatij yo ap fè grèv nan Hollywood.

Sepandan sinefil yo pare pou festival la, ki pral mete aksan sou kek film gwo bidjè tankou "Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny", ak "Killers of the Flower Moon". Byen antandu, ap gen plizyè fèt djak sou djak tou.