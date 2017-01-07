Lavish Mansion, Gwo Bitasyon Elvis Presley a nan Graceland Ouvè pou Moun Vin Gade
Bitasyon sa te koute atis Elvis Presley 102 milyon dola. Li te achte li nan lane 1957. Chak ane plizyè milye touris debake pou vin gade bitasyon an.
Montre plis
1
Fanatik Elvis Presley yo nan Bitasyon Graceland la nan Memphis.
2
Yon touris kap gade chanm akouche nan bitasyon Elvis Presley a nan Graceland, Tennessee.
3
Edison Pena, right, and his translator, Lina Makarem, view some of Elvis Presley's movie memorabilia at Graceland, Elvis Presley's home, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2011, in Memphis, Tenn.
4
The front room and piano are shown during a tour of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, May 28, 2015. The estate that was home to Elvis Presley receives over 600,000 visitors a year and was declared a National Historic Monument in 2006.