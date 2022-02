Prezidan Joe Biden denonse atak La Risi lanse nan Ikrèn aswè a sou kont ofisyèl Twitter li

The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k