CNN Revoke PDG Chris Licht

CNN revoke Chris Licht kom direktè egzekutif rezo nouvèl la apre yon seri erè epi yon gwo bès nan popilarite.
David Zaslav, ki se PDG konpayi Warner Brothers Discovery anonse chanjman nan lidèship la pandan yon rankont ak editè rezo yo Mèkredi maten.
Zaslav nomen yon ekip 4 moun pou dirije rezo a ann atandan.
Licht te ranplase Jeff Zucker kom PDG CNN ane pase a. Yo te ba li kom misyon pou asire pwogram ak repotaj CNN yo pi santris.
Chanjman lidèship la te fè nan pwogram maten an te echwe, epi debouche sou revokasyon pèsonalite Don Lemon.
Plan Licht te genyen pou re-strukture pwogramasyon rezo a nan hè de pwent yo nan aswè, pwogrese lantman.