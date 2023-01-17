Accessibility links

Learning English
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Anvan Swivan
Breaking News
Jistis

Fiziyad Florid: 8 Moun Pran Bal Nan yon Selebrasyon Jou MLK

Police officers stand guard as revelers enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 22, 2021.

Lapolis nan Florid anonse ke 8 moun te pran bal nan yon evènman ki tap fèt pou selebrasyon Jounen Martin Luther King Jr., e youn nan viktim yo trouve li nan yon kondisyon kritik.

Stasyon televizyon WPBF-TV rapòte ke Biwo Shariff awondisman St. Lucie konfime tout moun ki te viktim nan fiziyad la se te granmoun.

Dapre sa WPBF-TV rapòte, fiziyad la te fèt vè 5:20 p.m. pandan yon spektak otomobil kote moun yo te debake avek machin spò oubyen antik pou vin montre piblik la.

Biwo Sharif la di ke te gen plis pase 1,000 moun ki te reponn prezan.

Chèf Adjwen awondisman St. Lucie, Brian Hester, di premye ankèt la te detèmine ke te vin gen yon dezakò ant 2 moun ki te lakoz kout zam pati.

Lapolis di gen lòt 4 moun ki blese pami yo yon timoun - akoz pousad ki te genyen kote moun yo tal chèche kote pou yo abrite, men yo pat an danje.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG