Fiziyad Florid: 8 Moun Pran Bal Nan yon Selebrasyon Jou MLK

Stasyon televizyon WPBF-TV rapòte ke Biwo Shariff awondisman St. Lucie konfime tout moun ki te viktim nan fiziyad la se te granmoun.
Dapre sa WPBF-TV rapòte, fiziyad la te fèt vè 5:20 p.m. pandan yon spektak otomobil kote moun yo te debake avek machin spò oubyen antik pou vin montre piblik la.
Biwo Sharif la di ke te gen plis pase 1,000 moun ki te reponn prezan.
Chèf Adjwen awondisman St. Lucie, Brian Hester, di premye ankèt la te detèmine ke te vin gen yon dezakò ant 2 moun ki te lakoz kout zam pati.
Lapolis di gen lòt 4 moun ki blese pami yo yon timoun - akoz pousad ki te genyen kote moun yo tal chèche kote pou yo abrite, men yo pat an danje.