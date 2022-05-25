Accessibility links

Ayiti

Lapolis Ede 27 Elèv Lekòl Jwenn Liberasyon yo Apre Neg Ak Zam te Kidnape Yon Otobis

OTOBIS Source: PNH

Patwouy lapolis nan Carrefour New York, madi 24 me 2022, ede 27 elèv lekòl jwenn liberasyon yo, pami elèv sa yo te gen 14 tifi.

Bandi yo te kidnape otobis la nan zòn Meyer.

Apre yon alèt Sant Entèlijans Operasyon (CRO) te resevwa, yo te fè yo konnen bandi ame te vòlò yon otobis, e patwouy lapolis nan Jiridiksyon Croix-des-Bouquets te deplwaye pou anpeche tantativ kidnaping sa a.

Akòz prezans fòs sekirite yo, ki te gentan deplwaye nan zòn lan, bandi yo te oblije kouri, kidonk yo te abandone otobis jòn nan zòn Bellanton nan kafou New York.

Timoun yo te jwenn liberasyon yo san danje. Nan bis sa a tou te gen chofè a ak yon lòt endivi ki te akonpaye elèv yo. Otorite yo te akonpanye otobis la ale nan destinasyon yo.

