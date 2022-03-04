Senatè Ameriken Lindsay Graham Mande pou Asasinen Putin

Senatè Repibliken an te pale konsa nan yon emisyon televizyon Fox News.
"Yon moun nan Larisi dwe mete pye yo atè (...) epi debarase nou de nèg sa," Apre sa, li te kondwi lakay pwen an nan yon seri de tweets, kote li ajoute ke "sèl moun ki ka ranje sa a se Ris yo."
Senate Graham te mande,"Èske gen yon Brutus nan Larisi?" (Marcus Junius Brutus te youn nan asasen ki te touye Anperè Women Julius Caesar.)
Li te mande tou si sa egziste nan lame Ris la "yon kolonèl Stauffenberg, men ki pi efikas", le li di sa li tap fe referans ak ofisye Alman Claus von Stauffenberg, otè yon atak ak bonm echwe kont Adolf Hitler an 1944. "Ou ta fè yon gwo sèvis pou peyi w ak rès mond lan, " li te ajoute.
Anbasadè Ris la Ozetazini vandredi mande yon "eksplikasyon ofisyèl ak yon kondanasyon fèm sou deklarasyon kriminèl sa a" ki nan gouvènman Ameriken an.
Lindsey Graham, ki te yon alye pwòch ansyen Prezidan Donald Trump, te prezante yon rezolisyon bay Sena a vandredi pou kondane aksyon prezidan Ris la ak lidè militè ris yo, senatè a akize lidè Ris ke yo komèt 'krim lagè' ak 'krim kont limanite'".
Demokrat kou Repibliken kritike Graham an pou komantè sa a.
"Seryezman - ki bagay sa a?" Ilhan Omar, ki reprezante eta Minnesota nan La Chanm dè Reprezantan deklare. "Mwen ta swete pou manm Kongre yo mete dlo nan diven yo epi kontwole komantè yap fè nan moman administrasyon an ap travay pou evite yon twazyem gè mondyal. Le mond ap gade kijan Etazini ak lidè li yo ap reponn, e komantè kèk manm Kongrè a ap fè pa ede ditou."
Senate Repibliken Ted Cruz, ki reprezante eta Texas kritike kolèg li Graham tou.
"Se yon ide ki eksepsyonèlman move," Cruz deklare. "Sèvi ak sanksyon masiv; BOYKOTE petwol Ris ak gaz; voye asistans militè pou Ikrenyen yo ka defann tèt yo. Men nou pata dwe ap lanse apèl pou asasinen yon chèf d'eta."