Kay Panche nan vil Alexandria, Peyi Lejip

Yon apatman 13 etaj ki panche, sa ki lakòz domaj nan yon lòt kay nan vwazinaj la,lapolis peyi Lejip evakye moun nan katye a. Fòs lame peyi Lejip la ap sipèvize demolisyon building ki domaje a lan. Moun reyini te pou gade aktivite sila a.
Egyptian police evacuated a 13-floor building in eastern Alex “Azareta” in the early hours of Wednesday morning after it tilted over the opposite building. Sunday, June 4, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
The tilted building was newly constructed, the Egyptian authorities immediately cut the electricity and natural gas off while they were evacuating the buildings. Sunday, June 4, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
The governor of Alexandria Mohamed Sultan said the demolition of the building will take 3 days approximately and it will be done manually and gradually from top to bottom. Sunday, June 4, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
A soldier guards the demolition area, the Alexandria tramway network in this area has been blocked to prevent fluctuations that may cause buildings break apart. Sunday, June 4, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)