Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la.
1 Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain.
2 Riot police officers react as they guard during a riot following protests near Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3 Workers wrap plastic film around the Bank of China building to protect it from vandalism, in Hong Kong, China.
4 A crab sits at the shore of a catchment lake near Bochum, western Germany, after heavy rainfall in the night.

