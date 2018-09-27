Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Login / Register
More
Learning English
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
07:30 - 08:25
Pwogram maten an
12:30 - 13:25
Pwogram mitan jounen an
17:00 - 17:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
septanm 27, 2018
Yon koudèy sou dènye foto kap domine aktyalite a
1
Protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court holding signs with the image of Judge Brett Kavanaugh that read "Kava Nope" and "We Believe Christine Blasey Ford" on Capitol Hill in Washington.
2
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in Washington. Dr. Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago, provided detailed and emotional testimony before the panel.
3
Contestants compete during the 40th edition of the "Regates Royales" off the coast of Cannes, France.
4
Yemeni children accompanied by their fathers hold weapons during a gathering in Sana'a to show support for the Huthi Shi'ite movement against the Saudi-led intervention.
Load more
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG