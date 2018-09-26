Accessibility links

Atyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinian cadets demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Students cross a bamboo bridge, above a garbage-filled stream branching off the Ciliwung River, in Bogor, Indonesia.
An aid worker carries a sack of flour in the northern province of Hajjah, Sept. 25, 2018, as Yemenis displaced from the port city of Hodeidah receive humanitarian aid donated by the World Food Program (WFP).
Super Typhoon Trami is seen from the International Space Station as it moves in the direction of Japan, Sept. 25, 2018.
