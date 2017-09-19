An Orthodox priest conducts a burial ceremony of 228 Soviet soldiers killed during World War II, in a memorial cemetery at Nevsky Pyatachok near Kirovsk, Russia.
People remove debris of a collapsed building looking for possible victims after a quake rattled Mexico City. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla.
People hold the Myanmar national flag and placards as they attend a public gathering to listen to the live speech of Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in front of City Hall in Yangon.
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.