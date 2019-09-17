Accessibility links

Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
A newborn baby is carried onto the Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue ship after a rescue operation some 53 nautical miles (98 kilometers) from the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.
People protest outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against Prime Minister Boris Johnson&#39;s decision to prorogue parliament, in London.
A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train is seen derailed on the East Rail line in Hong Kong, China.
