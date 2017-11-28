Accessibility links

Languages
Foto

Foto Pap Franswa Pandan Vizit li nan Myanmar

Pap Franswa lanse yon apèl pou lapè nan Myanmar pandan vizit li san li pa mansyone kriz RohingyaLi fè diskou sa a pandan li tap pale ak lidè sivil Aung San Suu Kyi.
Montre plis
Myanmar&#39;s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, listens as Pope Francis delivers his speech at the International Convention Center of Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
1

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, listens as Pope Francis delivers his speech at the International Convention Center of Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.

Pope Francis shakes hands with Myanmar&#39;s President Htin Kyaw as he arrives at Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
2

Pope Francis shakes hands with Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw as he arrives at Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.

Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives for a meeting with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at the International Convention Center of Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
3

Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives for a meeting with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at the International Convention Center of Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.

Pope Francis shakes hands with Myanmar&#39;s leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
4

Pope Francis shakes hands with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG