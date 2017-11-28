Foto Pap Franswa Pandan Vizit li nan Myanmar

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, listens as Pope Francis delivers his speech at the International Convention Center of Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw as he arrives at Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives for a meeting with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at the International Convention Center of Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Nov. 28, 2017.
Load more