Thanksgiving, yon fèt Aksyon degras Ozetazini

Ameriken yo selebre fèt Thanksgiving nan ou jounen aksyon de gras la ak bèl parad nan lari, fè charite ak lòt moun tankou bay yo manje epi manje ak zanmi e ak fanmi yo.
Montre plis
1
President Donald Trump speaks with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida.
2
Officers of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S-led effort against the Islamic State group, serve their soldiers Thanksgiving Day dinner in a dining facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 23, 2017.
3
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, greets and hands out sandwiches to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Florida.
4
The Olaf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Nov. 23, 2017.