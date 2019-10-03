Accessibility links

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la.

Trucks and vehicles are seen in floodwaters from heavy rains caused by Typhoon Mitag in Gangneung, South Korea.
A woman pushing a baby carrier walks past autumnal trees in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Anti-government protesters help a soldier from the Federal Police Rapid Response Forces get away from a demonstration site after other protesters beat him, in Baghdad, Iraq.
Botham Jean&#39;s younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger who was found guilty for the murder of his brother and ordered to a 10-year prison term, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. (Credit: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)
