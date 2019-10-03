Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Video
Yon Près Lib gen Enpòtans li
Login / Register
More
Learning English
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwogram aprè-midi TV Jedi 3 Oktòb 2019 la
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:30
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
07:30 - 08:30
Pwogram maten an
12:30 - 13:30
Pwogram mitan jounen an
17:00 - 17:30
Pwogram aprè-midi a
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
oktòb 03, 2019
Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la.
1
Trucks and vehicles are seen in floodwaters from heavy rains caused by Typhoon Mitag in Gangneung, South Korea.
2
A woman pushing a baby carrier walks past autumnal trees in Vilnius, Lithuania.
3
Anti-government protesters help a soldier from the Federal Police Rapid Response Forces get away from a demonstration site after other protesters beat him, in Baghdad, Iraq.
4
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger who was found guilty for the murder of his brother and ordered to a 10-year prison term, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. (Credit: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)
Load more
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG