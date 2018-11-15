Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Entènasyonal
Login / Register
More
Learning English
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
17:00 - 17:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a
12:30 - 12:55
Pwogram mitan jounen an
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Foto
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
novanm 15, 2018
Yon koudèy sou lemond an foto
1
Houses were leveled by the wildfire in Paradise, California. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise is now 40 percent contained.
2
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a press conference inside 10 Downing Street in London. Two cabinet ministers, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, resigned in opposition to the divorce deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with the EU — a major blow to her authority and her ability to get the deal through Parliament.
3
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sana'a, Yemen. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in the hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said.
4
Supporters of Sri Lanka's ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe cheer at a rally in Colombo.
Load more
Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG