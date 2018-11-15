Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a

3 Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sana'a, Yemen. Fouad al-Reme, a nurse in the hospital, said Hajar was conscious when she came to the hospital but she suffered low oxygen levels. "She was like skin on bones, her body was emaciated," he said.