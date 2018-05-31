Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links
me 31, 2018
Yo koudèy sou foto kap domine aktyalite a nan lemond.
Catholic Sorbs, wearing traditional costumes, take part in the annual Corpus Christi Mass in Crostwitz, Germany.
People light up their mobile phones as they attend a protest rally in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Soldiers walk past a guest as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hosts a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London
Dancers participate in a "Bodies in Urban Spaces" event choreographed by Austrian artist Willi Dorner as part of the Israel Festival in Jerusalem.
