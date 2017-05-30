Accessibility links

Gade Nouvèl Atravè Mond lan an Foto

Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto pou madi 30 me 2017 la
Bangladeshis push a cartload of belongings and walk back home after spending a night at a shelter in Cox&#39;s Bazar, Bangladesh. A tropical storm lashed southern Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of poorly built homes in some remote islands in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.
Newly manufactured cars of the automobile maker Subaru await export in a port in Yokohama, Japan.
Greek choreographer and dancer Katerina Soldatou performs above the Corinth Canal, as part of the Greece Has Soul project in Corinth.
Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash, as seen from the town of Brastagi in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia.
