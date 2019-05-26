Accessibility links

Foto

Foto sou Aktyalite a nan Lemond

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la.
1 The graves of war veterans are seen during the annual 'Flag Placement Ceremony' to honor the fallen for Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, California, May 25, 2019.
2 U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe visit a digital art museum in Tokyo.
3 Police detain a woman during a yellow vest protest with other groups in Brussels, Belgium.
4 A man evacuates a young girl after a reported airstrike by government forces and their allies in the jihadist-held Syrian town of Maaret Al-Noman in the southern Idlib province.

