Foto
Atyalite a nan Lemond an Foto
mas 01, 2018
Gade pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite nan lemond.
1
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, Feb. 28, 2018.
2
Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow.
3
Thousands of believers join Buddhist monks praying at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
4
This video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television shows the launch of what President Vladimir Putin said is Russia's new nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile. Putin declared that Russia has developed a range of new nuclear weapons, claiming they can't be intercepted by enemy.
