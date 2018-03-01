Atyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, Feb. 28, 2018.
Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow.
Thousands of believers join Buddhist monks praying at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
This video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television shows the launch of what President Vladimir Putin said is Russia&#39;s new nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile. Putin declared that Russia has developed a range of new nuclear weapons, claiming they can&#39;t be intercepted by enemy.
