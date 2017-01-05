Imaj sou Atak Teworis ki Fèt nan Lond, Kapital peyi Angletè a
Otorite polisyè nan Lond mennen plizyè operasyon pou rive demantle rezo teworis ki fè atak samdi 3 jen 2017 la.
People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017.
Armed police officers stand near the site where attackers crashed their van after running over pedestrians on London Bridge, next to Borough Market in central London, June 5, 2017.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, right, speaks during a media conference at London Bridge, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks in the heart of London on Saturday.
Forensic police investigate around the Borough Market and London Bridge area of London, June 5, 2017.