Foto Aktyalite a nan Lemond pou Jedi 29 Jen 2017 la
Yon rega sou meyè foto nouvèl atravè mond lan.
Montre plis
1
A member of the Philippine National Police closes a door after marking a house as clear while government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city.
2
Iraqi civilians flee as Iraqi Special Forces move toward Islamic State militant positions in the Old City of Mosul.
3
A woman stands in front of the lantern decorations that are displayed to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong.
4
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after winning the second set against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles third round tennis match at the ATP Aegon International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England.