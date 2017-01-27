Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Pakistani youths ride a swing at the Lake View Park in Islamabad on the second day of Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq.
Members of the National Guard arrest an opposition activist during a demonstration against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, June 26, 2017.
A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal immigrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, 45 kilometers west of the capital Tripoli.
Load more