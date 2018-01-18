Accessibility links
Foto
Lemond an Foto
jen 18, 2018
Yon koudèy sou aktyalite a nan lemond an foto
An anti-government demonstrator fires a homemade mortar in Managua, Nicaragua demanding justice for the death of six members of a single family who died when their house was burnt.
People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan.
An Indian truck driver takes a nap on a truck parked at a terminal during a nationwide indefinite strike called on by truck owners against the increasing of the fuel price in Chennai, India.
Residents walk in the flooded township of Mawlamyine district of Myanmar.
