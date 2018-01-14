Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links
jen 14, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.You
Montre plis
1
British singer Robbie Williams performs before the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia.
2
Gardener Roswitha Domine inspects a large leaf of a Victoria water lily in a pond of the greenhouse at Berlin's Botanical Garden as final preparations are made after extensive reconstruction before the greenhouse's re-opening this upcoming weekend.
3
Muslims get on the roof of an overcrowded train to travel home for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
4
Student protesters launch fireworks at police during clashes in La Paz, Bolivia, June 13, 2018. Protesters demanded an increase in the public university budget and for justice of the death of a young man who was killed during street demonstrations three weeks ago.
