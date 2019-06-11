Accessibility links

Foto

Foto Kap Domine Aktyalite a

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la.
Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany.
Laborers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan.
Women fetch water from an opening at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India.
Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week, June 10, 2019.
