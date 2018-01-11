Accessibility links

Anvan Swivan
Yon koudèy sou aktyalite a nan lemond an foto
U.S. President Donald Trump blows out the candle on his birthday cake as he attends a lunch with Singapore&#39;s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore.
Yemenis inspect the damage caused by a Saudi-led airstrike on a cholera treatment center supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Abs region of Yemen. MSF said it has temporarily frozen operations in the rebel-held area of northwestern Yemen following the airstrike which caused no casualties.
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant in Pahoa, Hawaii, June 10, 2018.
A Muslim man prepares plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2018.
