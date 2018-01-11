Accessibility links
Foto
Lemond an Foto
jen 11, 2018
Yon koudèy sou aktyalite a nan lemond an foto
Montre plis
1
U.S. President Donald Trump blows out the candle on his birthday cake as he attends a lunch with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore.
2
Yemenis inspect the damage caused by a Saudi-led airstrike on a cholera treatment center supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Abs region of Yemen. MSF said it has temporarily frozen operations in the rebel-held area of northwestern Yemen following the airstrike which caused no casualties.
3
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant in Pahoa, Hawaii, June 10, 2018.
4
A Muslim man prepares plates of food for Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2018.
