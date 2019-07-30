Accessibility links

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan mond la
An injured man is taken away by policemen after attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong.
A man talks on&nbsp; his phone at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan after a roadside bomb struck a security vehicle, killing at least four people.
Malaysia&#39;s new King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri&#39;ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah sit during the coronation ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. (Credit: Nazri Rapaai/Malaysia&#39;s Department of Information/Handout)
People walk on a bridge with torches as they celebrate the torch festival in Bijie, China&#39;s southwestern Guizhou province, July 29, 2019.
