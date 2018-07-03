Accessibility links
jiyè 03, 2018
Yon koudèy sou aktyalite a nan lemond an foto.
1
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Hudson Kroenig and other models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
2
A ball girl reacts after she was hit by a serve from Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the first-round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
3
Belarussian servicewomen march during a military parade marking Belarus' Independence Day in Minsk.
4
Afghan children collect garbage on the outskirts of Herat province, July 2, 2018.
