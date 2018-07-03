Lemond an Foto

Accessibility links

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Hudson Kroenig and other models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
A ball girl reacts after she was hit by a serve from Australia&#39;s Nick Kyrgios during the first-round match against Uzbekistan&#39;s Denis Istomin at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Belarussian servicewomen march during a military parade marking Belarus&#39; Independence Day in Minsk.
Afghan children collect garbage on the outskirts of Herat province, July 2, 2018.
