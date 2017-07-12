Accessibility links

Spain&#39;s Queen Letizia and Britain&#39;s Prince Philip sit together in a carriage as they are taken to Buckingham Palace after a Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London.
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak, Alaska, during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18, July 11, 2017.
This undated video grab obtained on July 11, 2017, shows Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo (C) surrounded by doctors and his wife Liu Xia at an undisclosed location. A Chinese hospital said that it was scrambling to save terminally-ill Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, while human rights groups decried his treatment by the authorities and the leak of a video showing him in his sickbed.
A woman poses as David Hammon&#39;s painting on an America flag &#39;Injustice case&#39; at the exhibition Soul Of A Nation, exploring the art made by African American artists between 1963 and 1983, in London, July 11, 2017.
