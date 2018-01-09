Nouvèl Lemond an Foto

Teenager Luc makes a backflip on skis in the small resort of Zinal, Swiss Alps, after the access road which was cut by heavy snowfall reopened.
Roman Catholic devotees jostle to grab the rope pulling the carriage of the image of the Black Nazarene during a raucous procession to celebrate its feast day in Manila, Philippines.
Devotees gather as a carriage bearing an image of Black Nazarene makes its way along the Jones bridge in Manila, Philippines.
A child sits inside a bus heading to a boarding school for the opening day of the new school term, in Mbare township, Harare, Zimbabwe.
