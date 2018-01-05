Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

A Somali fisherman carries a hammerhead shark on his head to the Hamarweyne fish market near the port in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Visitors walk and slide on icy paths on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near Asbury Park boardwalk during a snowstorm in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Boys stands near a damaged site after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria.
