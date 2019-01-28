Accessibility links

Anvan Swivan
Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan lemond.
1 Firefighters pull a body from the mud days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil. Firefighters carefully moved over treacherous mud, sometimes walking, sometimes crawling, in search of survivors or bodies four days after a dam collapse that buried mine buildings and surrounding neighborhoods with iron ore waste.
2 A participant practices "Mallakhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a practice session in Ahmedabad, India.
3 Egyptian swimmer Nagwa Ghorab, 76, swims underwater during her training session in Cairo, Jan. 27, 2018.
4 A member of a rescue team reacts after searching for survivors of the collapse of a dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Jan. 27, 2019.

