Nouvèl Lemond an Foto

Street performers dance on Tverskaya Street during a festival marking the New Year and Christmas in central Moscow, Russia.
Indonesian bus passengers watch as Mount Sinabung spews thick smoke in Karo, North Sumatra.
Camels walk across the Liwa desert, some 250 kilometers west of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the Liwa 2018 Moreeb Dune Festival.
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the banks of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal.
