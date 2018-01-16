Accessibility links

Lemond an Foto

Yon koudèy sou aktyalite a nan lemond an foto.
Devotees cross a pontoon bridge after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel.
Well-wishers wait to greet Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they make a visit to Coventry.
A pair of skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower (front), are seen from the Shanghai World Financial Center on a cloudy day in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China.
