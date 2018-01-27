Mach Ayisyen yo nan Boston Anfavè Imigrasyon Jwenn Sipò Otorite Lokal ak Lòt Resòtisan

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
Ayisyen nan vil Boston fè yon mach Jodi a pou pwoteste kont move pwopo Prezidan Trump te pwononse kont Ayiti ak kèk peyi afriken.
Ayisyen yo tap pwoteste tou kont desizyon administrasyon Trump la pran pou l mete fen nan stati Pwoteksyon Tanporè a TPS pou Ayisyen, yon desizyon ki genyen pou l anntre ann aplikasyon an jiyè 2019.
Korespondan nou Wilson Dubuisson di nou resòtisan lòt peyi te akonpaye ayisyen yo nan mach sila a.
Pami diyitè ki te nan mach sa a pou apiye Ayisyen yo, te genyen reprezantan majistra kominal Boston nan Marty Walsh.
Pwotestasyon an t al fini devan biwo imigrasyon vil Boston nan.