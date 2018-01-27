Accessibility links

Languages
Lèzetazini

Mach Ayisyen yo nan Boston Anfavè Imigrasyon Jwenn Sipò Otorite Lokal ak Lòt Resòtisan

  • Ekip Sèvis Kreyòl VOA
Mach ayisyen yo nan Boston anfavè imigrasyon
please wait
0:01:22
0:00:00 /0:01:22

Ayisyen nan vil Boston fè yon mach Jodi a pou pwoteste kont move pwopo Prezidan Trump te pwononse kont Ayiti ak kèk peyi afriken.

Ayisyen yo tap pwoteste tou kont desizyon administrasyon Trump la pran pou l mete fen nan stati Pwoteksyon Tanporè a TPS pou Ayisyen, yon desizyon ki genyen pou l anntre ann aplikasyon an jiyè 2019.

Korespondan nou Wilson Dubuisson di nou resòtisan lòt peyi te akonpaye ayisyen yo nan mach sila a.

Pami diyitè ki te nan mach sa a pou apiye Ayisyen yo, te genyen reprezantan majistra kominal Boston nan Marty Walsh.

Pwotestasyon an t al fini devan biwo imigrasyon vil Boston nan.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG