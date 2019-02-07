Accessibility links

Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto

Yon koudèy sou pi bèl foto kap domine aktyalite a nan lemond.

Syrian children queue to receive food distributed by humanitarian aid workers at a makeshift camp for displaced people, near the village of Yazi Bagh, about six kilometers from the Bab al-Salamah border crossing between Syria and Turkey in the north of Aleppo province.
Flames rage at an intersection in San Francisco, Feb. 6, 2019. An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings.
Blindfolded protesters against Brexit hold a banner outside the European Commission headquarters during a meeting between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels, Belgium.
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wipes tears as Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks about her own experience as a refugee during a news conference to call on Congress to cut funding for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
