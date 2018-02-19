Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Chèche
Chèche
Meni Audio An Dirèk
Video
Paj Akèy
Ayiti
Lèzetazini
Amerik Latin
Entènasyonal
Login / Register
More
Learning English
VOA Creole TV
Pwogram ki pi resan an
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Pwochen
16:00 - 16:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a TV
Plis pwogram televizyon
Program Index
audio an dirèk
Koute an dirèk
LIVE
audio an dirèk
Pwochen
07:30 - 08:25
Pwogram maten an
12:30 - 13:25
Pwogram mitan jounen an
17:00 - 17:25
Pwogram aprè-midi a
More radio
Pwogram
Chèche
Chèche
Anvan
Swivan
Breaking News
Anvan
Swivan
Live
audio an dirèk
Foto
Aktyalite a nan Lemond an Foto
fevriye 19, 2018
Fè yon koudèy sou nouvèl lemond an foto.
Montre plis
1
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's son Xavier tries his hands on a spinning wheel as his mother, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, father Justin Trudeau, brother Hadrien, left, and sister Ella-Grace watch him during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram or Mahatma Gandhi Ashram in Ahmadabad, India.
2
School children walk as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
3
Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
4
A senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School weeps in front of a cross and Star of David for shooting victim Meadow Pollack while a fellow classmate consoles her at a memorial by the school in Parkland, Florida, Feb. 18, 2018.
Load more
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG